Chesterfield report £1m loss for 2017-18 after successive relegations

Chesterfield are 20th in the National League following Saturday's win over Salford City

National League club Chesterfield have reported a loss of over £1m for 2017-18 after last season's relegation.

The Spireites went down for the second successive campaign, entering non-league for the first time since re-joining the Football League in 1921.

The deficit follows a loss of more than half a million for the previous year.

A club statement highlighted a £756,170 reduction in turnover, amid decreasing gate receipts and commercial income, although income from transfers rose.

Owner Dave Allen put £1.3m into the club, while there was an increase in borrowing of over £1.2m in long-term loans.

In total, for the year ending 30 June 2018, Chesterfield made a loss of £1,061,270, following the previous year's £506,735 loss.