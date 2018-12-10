Chesterfield report £1m loss for 2017-18 after successive relegations
- From the section Chesterfield
National League club Chesterfield have reported a loss of over £1m for 2017-18 after last season's relegation.
The Spireites went down for the second successive campaign, entering non-league for the first time since re-joining the Football League in 1921.
The deficit follows a loss of more than half a million for the previous year.
A club statement highlighted a £756,170 reduction in turnover, amid decreasing gate receipts and commercial income, although income from transfers rose.
Owner Dave Allen put £1.3m into the club, while there was an increase in borrowing of over £1.2m in long-term loans.
In total, for the year ending 30 June 2018, Chesterfield made a loss of £1,061,270, following the previous year's £506,735 loss.
|Chesterfield's accounts
|Season
|Profit/loss
|2017-18: (Relegated from League Two)
|-£1,061,270
|2016-17: (Relegated from League One)
|-£506,735
|2015-16: 18th in League One
|+£42,328
|2014-15: Sixth in League One
|+£84,879
|2013-14: Promoted from League Two
|-£1,063,818