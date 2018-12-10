Rob Maclean's Scottish Premiership team of the week

Another 16 goals in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend and six of them came at Celtic Park.

But which scorers and non-scorers made it into BBC commentator Rob Maclean's team of the week?

Check out below and add your comments...

3-5-2 formation:

Zander Clark (St Johnstone); Declan Gallagher (Livingston), Filip Benkovic (Celtic), Christophe Berra (Hearts); James Forrest (Celtic), Scott Pittman (Livingston), Peter Haring (Hearts), Callum McGregor (Celtic), Scott Tanser (St Johnstone); Ryan Christie (Celtic), Kenny Miller (Dundee).

Goalkeeper - Zander Clark

It wasn't a weekend of standout goalkeeping so another clean sheet for St Johnstone's Zander Clark is enough to get him back in my team. He saved well from Aberdeen's Niall McGinn but it's the general strength of the Perth team's defensive set-up, with Clark organising behind an impressive back four, that's the foundation for their flourishing form.

Defenders - Declan Gallagher, Filip Benkovic, Christophe Berra

I know Craig Halkett and Alan Lithgow will be peeved that it's not them this Monday but their defensive partner at Livingston, Declan Gallagher, gets the nod this time around. He was solid at the back but it was his attacking play in the 3-1 home win against St Mirren that caught the eye and he was heavily involved in the goals.

Twenty-one-year-old Croatian defender Filip Benkovic is starting to show why Leicester City paid Dinamo Zagreb around £13m for his services prior to loaning him to Celtic. He turned in another polished performance on Saturday in the comprehensive 5-1 defeat of Kilmarnock at Celtic Park.

Hearts skipper Christophe Berra has played three games in a week on the back of nearly four months on the sidelines and he's barely put a foot wrong. His organisational powers are massive and his defending made sure one goal was enough against Motherwell at Tynecastle on Saturday to give Hearts their first win in eight matches.

Midfield - James Forrest, Scott Pittman, Peter Haring, Callum McGregor, Scott Tanser

Just the 11 goals so far this season for Celtic's James Forrest plus another five for Scotland. The latest two, against Kilmarnock, were both brilliantly taken. The first stroked home with his left foot, the second blasted into the roof of the net with his right from a tight angle. Forrest has moved to a new level of performance this season.

Midfielder Scott Pittman scored one of the Livingston goals which beat St Mirren on Saturday and had a big hand in the other two. He's a consistently energetic performer in Gary Holt's team and is one big reason that promoted Livi won't feature in the this season's fight against relegation from the Premiership.

Austrian midfielder Peter Haring is battling on for Hearts until he gets hernia surgery during next month's winter break and he was the star man on Saturday. Constantly breaking up Motherwell attacks, winning the ball back and his pressure forced Motherwell into conceding the only goal of the game to get Hearts back on track.

Just read what I said about Callum McGregor last week, the week before and probably the week before that. The Celtic midfielder was again a class act as league leaders Kilmarnock were knocked off their perch at Celtic Park. McGregor's the man who gets the ball rolling for the Premiership's top team.

Scott Tanser plays left-back for St Johnstone but, because I'm playing a defensive three, I'll deploy him a little further forward. He's been a slow burner for the Perth team but now, in his second season, Tanser's looking good. He defends well and has a great delivery when he gets forward.

Forwards - Ryan Christie, Kenny Miller

As with his team-mates Forrest and McGregor, I'm trying not to repeat myself after raving about Ryan Christie's starring role in recent weeks. His rise to prominence is staggering and his curling free-kick strike on Saturday was the seventh goal he's scored in Celtic's past 10 games. Christie is playing with a swagger.

As Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said himself, veteran Dundee skipper Kenny Miller ran his old team ragged at Dens on Sunday. Just a couple of weeks shy of his 39th birthday, Miller punished poor defending with the goal which lifted the Dark Blues off the bottom of the Premiership. He's scored six goals in four games now.