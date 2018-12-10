Hearts & Hibernian escape derby 'altercation' punishment

Florian Kamberi is held back during the incident at Tynecastle

Hearts and Hibernian have escaped punishment after "a confrontation" in October's Edinburgh derby.

The clubs were cited after a melee broke out following Florian Kamberi's red card in the bad-tempered 0-0 draw at Tynecastle.

A financial penalty could have been issued if a guilty verdict was reached.

But following a meeting at Hampden on Monday morning, the case was found not proven, meaning both sides will face no further action.

The charge facing both teams does not relate to the incidents involving Hibs head coach Neil Lennon and Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

Lennon was struck by a coin on the touchline while a man appeared in court last week charged with allegedly assaulting Zlamal.