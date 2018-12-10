Mike Flynn: Boss cancels Newport County Christmas party ahead of Wrexham replay

Newport County were held to a goalless draw by Wrexham in the original tie at the Racecourse

FA Cup second-round replay: Newport County v Wrexham Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Tuesday, 11 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Mike Flynn says he is leaving nothing to chance ahead of Newport's FA Cup second-round replay against Wrexham.

The sides drew 0-0 in the first game and the winners will host Premier League Leicester City in round three.

The Exiles manager says Tuesday night's game at Rodney Parade is the "biggest of the season" - even cancelling the players' Christmas party.

"I'm not bothered about Christmas dos. It's the last thing on my mind," Flynn said.

"I'm more interested in beating Wrexham.

"Christmas is neither here nor there. Call me Scrooge if you want, because it will be cancelled if we don't win.

"Paul Jewell [the former Wigan Athletic and Bradford City boss] used to say to me, 'you can have your Christmas in June' and it's the truest saying for a footballer."

Flynn says the County players' proposed night out in Dublin has had to make way as they focus on the replay at Rodney Parade.

Wrexham have followed suit in cancelling their festive plans, which were also set to be held in the Irish capital.

Reaching the third round is expected to net the winner of the tie more than £200,000 - including television money with the game against the Foxes to be shown live on BBC One.

"It's huge for this football club but it is for Wrexham as well," Flynn said of the prospect of facing Claude Puel's side in the next round.

"It's no extra incentive for us than it is for them.

"It's a big incentive but if we're concentrating on Leicester before we beat Wrexham then we're going to fall flat on our faces.

"There's going to be no complacency."

National League Wrexham had the best of the chances in the original tie at the Racecourse on 1 December and Flynn wants an improved performance from his League Two side.

"I didn't think we were good and Wrexham were good on the day," Flynn added.

"But we still created some good chances at the end to win the game and we didn't hit the target.

"We've got to be more dominant in both boxes.

"We've got to be on our mettle and we've got to be better than we were up there."