FA Cup: Leicester 'big incentive' for Welsh clubs, says Wrexham's Graham Barrow

Wrexham are fourth in the National League while Newport are sixth in League Two

FA Cup second-round replay: Newport County v Wrexham Venue: Rodney Parade Date: Tuesday, 11 December Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wrexham interim manager Graham Barrow says a possible tie against Leicester City has given an extra edge to their FA Cup replay against Newport.

National League Wrexham held County of League Two to a goalless draw in the original tie at the Racecourse.

The winners of Tuesday's second round replay at Rodney Parade will host the Premier League side in the next round on Sunday, 6 January.

"It's a great incentive for both clubs," Barrow said.

"When we drew we were talking afterwards and we thought the draw would be vital to how the tie will go and what the importance will be on it.

"Now it's come out like it has done it's fantastic for both clubs."

The winner of Tuesday's tie is expected to net more than £200,000 by reaching the third round and a televised game against Leicester.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Wrexham 0-0 Newport County highlights

Wrexham will be aiming to reach the third round for the first time since 2015, when they lost 3-1 at then Premier League Stoke City.

County got to the fourth round of the competition last season, losing to Tottenham Hotspur in a replay at Wembley.

Former Wigan Athletic and Chester boss Barrow took charge of the original game at the Racecourse on 1 December after former Dragons boss Sam Ricketts was told to stay away.

With Ricketts having departed for Shrewsbury Town, Barrow is in temporary charge as the north Wales club look to appoint a permanent manager.

Wrexham had the best of the chances in the first game but Barrow is expecting a tough test in the replay at Rodney Parade.

"I don't think we saw the best of Newport but we know that and hopefully we're going to be prepared for it," Barrow added.

"We've seen enough of them to know that if we put in our best performance then we'll come close to beating them."