England winger Jadon Sancho's value rises 806% to £79.44m in three months

England winger Jadon Sancho's transfer value has risen by an astonishing 806% to £79.44m over the past three months, according to new analysis.

The figures, from CIES Football Observatory, show the 18-year-old ex-Manchester City player's rapid rise.

Sancho, who made his senior England debut in October, joined Borussia Dortmund for about £10m in 2017 and was valued at £8.77m in September.

He has scored six times in 21 appearances for Dortmund this season.

Meanwhile, the value of Liverpool's 24-year-old Scotland defender Andrew Robertson has risen by £28.92m to £72.12m, while Everton forward Richarlison, who joined the Toffees from Watford in July in a £50m deal, is now worth £68.96m.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Brazil in September and has scored three times in six international appearances.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw, 23, is worth 237% more than three months ago, his revised value of £30.46m a reflection of his improved status at Old Trafford.

Watford striker Isaac Success, 22, and Bournemouth forward Callum Wilson are now estimated to be worth £10.66m and £30.37m respectively, 195% and 158% more than at the beginning of September.

Wilson, 26, scored on his England debut last month and has netted eight times in the Premier League this season.

CIES Football Observatory's algorithm considers variables including age, contract, position and league played in to determine the transfer value of a player.