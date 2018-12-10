Dennon Lewis: Falkirk fan given police warning for abusing striker

Dennon Lewis has scored twice in 21 appearances for Falkirk this season

A Falkirk supporter has been issued with a police warning after being charged with breach of the peace for verbally abusing Dennon Lewis.

But police say there was insufficient evidence to prove racist intent.

The 21-year-old striker said he was "disgusted" by the words used by the fan during a Scottish Cup defeat at Stenhousemuir on 24 November.

Falkirk, who condemned the incident and asked for help identifying the culprit, have yet to comment on the findings.

A Police Scotland statement read: "A 34-year-old man has been charged with a breach of the peace and issued with a formal police warning following an investigation into an incident, which occurred during the Falkirk vs Stenhousemuir match on 24th November."

Lewis, 21, joined the Scottish Championship club in the summer after leaving Watford.