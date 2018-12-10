Derek McInnes: 'Any sort of discrimination in football has to be stamped out'

Manager Derek McInnes says Aberdeen 'try to embrace all aspects of the community'

Scottish football must tackle racism head on after a series of alleged incidents in recent weeks, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Hearts have banned two fans for unacceptable behaviour, while Celtic's Scott Sinclair recently highlighted a slur during the League Cup final.

"That's been two or three things now in quick succession and that's pushed it back to the forefront," said McInnes.

"It has to be at the forefront if it's still there."

On Sunday Hearts owner Ann Budge said "this behaviour will not be tolerated" after two supporters were arrested on the back of abuse directed towards Motherwell substitute Christian Mbulu on Saturday.

A Falkirk supporter has also been given a warning by police for targeting Bairns striker Dennon Lewis, with insufficient evidence to prove racist intent.

McInnes added: "Any sort of discrimination in football has to be stamped out and we've got to make sure we are the bigger voice in that.

"It's so disappointing when you hear that it's still relevant in this day and age.

"We've spoken often enough about how it was normal practice a few generations ago. It was wrong then and it was vilified then. But it shows there is still work to be done.

"I think it is still a minority but it's not acceptable. Clubs do an awful lot. Certainly we do a lot to support anti-racism campaigns. We feel that we are a club for all, we try to embrace all aspects of our community."

PFA Scotland released a statement on Monday, with chief executive Fraser Wishart saying: "It is incredibly disappointing to see the recent rise in verbal racist attacks in Scottish football in the last few weeks.

"No player should have to face verbal abuse of any sort at their workplace, it is totally unacceptable and must stop.

"Show Racism the Red Card [an anti-racism charity] do a lot of good outreach work in our communities, but these incidents show there is still a lot of education to be done across not just football, but society as a whole."