Scottish Cup: BBC to show Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United & Hearts v Livingston
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC Scotland are to provide live television coverage of Ayr United's Scottish Cup fourth round visit to Auchinleck Talbot.
The game at Beechwood Park, home of the Ayrshire junior side, kicks off at 12:15 BST on Saturday 19 January.
On the following day, the BBC Scotland cameras will be a Tynecastle for Hearts v Livingston (14:30 kick-off).
Auchinleck Talbot won the Scottish Junior Cup for a record 12th time last season.
Ayr United currently led the Championship, having been promoted as League One champions in the summer.
Scottish Cup fourth draw in full
Cowdenbeath v Rangers
East Fife v Greenock Morton
Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United
St Mirren v Alloa Athletic
Inverness CT v East Kilbride
Hibernian v Elgin City
Celtic v Airdrieonians
Heart of Midlothian v Livingston
Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir
St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical
Dundee v Queen of the South
Motherwell v Ross County
Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic
Montrose v Dundee United
Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic
Partick Thistle v Stranraer