Scottish Cup: BBC to show Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United & Hearts v Livingston

Auchinleck Talbot celebrate their Scottish Junior Cup success at Rugby Park last May

BBC Scotland are to provide live television coverage of Ayr United's Scottish Cup fourth round visit to Auchinleck Talbot.

The game at Beechwood Park, home of the Ayrshire junior side, kicks off at 12:15 BST on Saturday 19 January.

On the following day, the BBC Scotland cameras will be a Tynecastle for Hearts v Livingston (14:30 kick-off).

Auchinleck Talbot won the Scottish Junior Cup for a record 12th time last season.

Ayr United currently led the Championship, having been promoted as League One champions in the summer.

Scottish Cup fourth draw in full

Cowdenbeath v Rangers

East Fife v Greenock Morton

Auchinleck Talbot v Ayr United

St Mirren v Alloa Athletic

Inverness CT v East Kilbride

Hibernian v Elgin City

Celtic v Airdrieonians

Heart of Midlothian v Livingston

Aberdeen v Stenhousemuir

St Johnstone v Hamilton Academical

Dundee v Queen of the South

Motherwell v Ross County

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Montrose v Dundee United

Kilmarnock v Forfar Athletic

Partick Thistle v Stranraer