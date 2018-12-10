Nathan Ralph: Dundee appeal against red card in Rangers draw

Media playback is not supported on this device Monday jury: Should Dundee's Nathan Ralph have been sent off?

Dundee have appealed against the red card shown to Nathan Ralph in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rangers on the grounds of wrongful dismissal.

Defender Ralph, 25, was penalised for his challenge on Daniel Candeias, with Rangers scoring from the free-kick.

Dens Park manager Jim McIntyre said after the match he had been told by referee Alan Muir the sending off was for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

But Andy Boyle was in close proximity to both Ralph and Candeias.

"The decision goes against us," McIntyre told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound after the match. "The ref has given it for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, which it's not because Andy Boyle's there.

"Originally, I thought it was for dangerous and reckless play. Really disappointed that that's gone against us."