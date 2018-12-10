Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs don't expect 'a present' at Nou Camp

Tottenham have only progressed beyond the Champions League group stage twice, reaching the quarter-finals in 2011.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he does not expect "a present" at Group B winners Barcelona in their crucial Champions League clash.

Spurs, will qualify for the last-16 if their result at the Nou Camp matches or betters Inter Milan's at home to PSV.

"It will be a massive game. The mentality is going to be 200% to try to win," Pochettino said.

The Argentine's side have the same number of points as Inter but a head-to-head advantage over the Italians.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Inter in the San Siro in their first meeting in September, but their 1-0 win at Wembley means they lead Inter on away goals.

However, Pochettino, who rested Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen at Leicester on Saturday, is under no illusions how difficult his team's assignment is against the five-time European champions.

"We are going to arrive in the best condition, but Barcelona are one of the best teams in Europe," he added.

"It will be a massive game. They have qualified for the next stage but in the Champions League no one is going to give a present."

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham could be without full-back Serge Aurier after he came off injured at Leicester, meaning Kyle Walker-Peters could start if Kieran Trippier is not fit to play.

Juan Foyth is unavailable as he is not in the club's Champions League squad but Kane and Eriksen are expected to return.

Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo could be back for Barcelona after missing four games with a thigh injury.

However, Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, who may choose to rest players, is likely to be without Samuel Umtiti, Sergio Roberto and Rafinha.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Barcelona are unbeaten in their previous three meetings with Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions, winning the last two. They defeated Spurs 4-2 at Wembley Stadium on match-day two this season.

Barcelona

Barcelona have lost just one of their last 12 Champions League meetings with English clubs (W9 D2 L1), with that defeat coming in November 2016 at Manchester City (1-3).

Since the start of 1976-77, Barcelona have lost just one of their 30 European home matches against English clubs; this coming against Liverpool in February 2007 (1-2).

Barcelona have won their Champions League group for the 12th consecutive season. However, the winner of Group B has only won the Champions League once (Real Madrid in 2013-14).

Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 28 home Champions League games (W26 D2). They have scored 87 goals in that run, while conceding just 13 and never more than once in a match.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been involved in 28 goals (22 goals, 6 assists) in 29 Champions League appearances against English clubs.

Messi has also scored 22 goals against English clubs in the Champions League; 10 more than any other player (Cristiano Ronaldo, 12 goals).

Tottenham