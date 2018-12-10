Liverpool v Napoli: Jurgen Klopp tells his players to 'put it right' in Champions League

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went top of the Premier League table this weekend

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told his players they are "responsible for the situation" but can "put it right" as they go into their final Champions League group game against Napoli needing a win.

The Reds need a 1-0 victory or to win by two goals to progress, but any win will do if Paris St-Germain do not beat Red Star Belgrade at the same time.

"We caused the situation, but we still have the chance to go through and that is pretty special," said Klopp. "I'm really looking forward to it."

Last season's beaten finalists have won their two home games - but lost all three on the road - including their two most recent Champions League games, 2-0 at Red Star and 2-1 at PSG.

"We knew after the Napoli game [in the second round of games] it was not good and Belgrade was not any better," Klopp said ahead of Tuesday night's Group C clash at Anfield.

"So far at home we have been good and we need to be even better on Tuesday. I told the boys if nothing special happens with a referee decision we will get what we deserve."

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said: "We want to show we belong in the Champions League.

"We are doing very well in the league and we can show it in the Champions League. It's our own fault we are in this position but we have a way of getting out of it."

Napoli, who only need a point to progress, are unbeaten in 12 games in all competitions.

TEAM NEWS

Forward Sadio Mane is fit to start for the Premier League leaders, after coming on a substitute against Bournemouth following a foot injury.

Dejan Lovren will have a fitness test to see if he can return after three games out, with fellow centre-back Joe Gomez out for six weeks with a leg fracture.

Midfielder Adam Lallana is available following a head injury.

MATCH FACTS