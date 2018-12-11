Scottish referees: 'Abuse culture' needs to stop, says John McKendrick

John McKendrick believes refereeing is more professional than ever

The "abuse culture" in Scottish football must stop before match officials are seriously injured, referee John McKendrick has warned.

Assistant referee Calum Spence was hit by an object thrown from the crowd in Livingston's win over Rangers.

"Physical violence is totally unacceptable," said McKendrick, 49, a top-level official for 14 years.

"Unless we make a concerted effort to remove this from our game then something more serious will happen."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon was struck by a coin at the end of the Edinburgh derby in October, with McKendrick saying: "We need a firm line. That can't be allowed to slip.

"Coin throwing can be very dangerous, as can intrusion on to the park."

McKendrick is concerned too many managers are "overstepping the mark" with their comments on officials.

"There are concerns the climate just now is very anti-referee," he told BBC Scotland.

"We don't want to be the headline. We want to get through a match unnoticed and not have made an adverse decision that's impacted on that game. That's the pressure we feel.

"No referee thinks it's wrong to be criticised for making an error, but consideration has to be given to how that criticism is delivered. Too often it's a criticism of the referee's competence or even honesty, sometimes.

"These are heat-of-the-moment statements, but it does create a climate where referees are seen to be fair game and seen to be a problem that has to be addressed.

"Football is emotional, but we need to take a break and pull back from that. It certainly won't lead to better refereeing decisions. There's no positive purpose to it."

McKendrick insists referees are better prepared and fitter than ever and does not think there has been a drop in standards.

"There's no doubt that mistakes have been made this season, some high-profile ones as well, which certainly doesn't help," he said.

"But we're letting that cloud judgement and thinking there's a bigger problem than there is. The scrutiny is much more intense today, but I don't see much difference in the standard.

"The levels of fitness required are much more strict and there are more frequent get-togethers for training and instruction. It's more professional than at any time since I started."

Scottish referees went on strike in November 2010, complaining of undue criticism and the questioning of their integrity by managers and the media.

Despite frequent flak this season, McKendrick has no fears of a repeat, saying: "Certainly there is no active discussion about referees withdrawing our service.

"But I do think we have to remember why that decision was made. It was because the level of abuse had reached an intolerable level."

Standard 'not good enough' or unfair criticism - analysis

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart

The standard is not good enough. We're nearly halfway through the season and I don't think we've had a weekend when there hasn't been a big call that is wrong.

The core message needs to be 'take a second, calm down'. There doesn't have to be this urgency to make decisions.

Former referee Kenny Clark

Referees have to make decisions in the same way players make decisions. Sometimes they are correct, sometimes they are wrong.

The level of criticism levelled at referees about errors is far more vitriolic than it ever is at players who make wrong decisions.

The language used by fans and comments made by managers post-match is far more vehement than it would ever be about their own players or the opposition. This has been going on for years.

Scotland assistant head coach James McFadden

As a player, I wasn't the easiest to referee, but I hated injustice. I felt, if a decision is made, the referee should explain it.

The more experienced ones would learn how to deal with you, but a lot of referees just say 'move away, I'm not talking to you'.

Now, a couple of the younger ones coming through, their attitude, the way they speak to players, is terrible.