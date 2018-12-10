VAR: Scotland risks 'backwater' standing without referee technology - Kenny Clark

Referees used video replays to help inform their decisions at this summer's World Cup in Russia

Scottish football could be viewed as "a backwater" if video assistant referees (VAR) are not implemented, warns former match official Kenny Clark.

VAR was used at the World Cup and is already utilised in several of the top leagues across Europe.

The system will be introduced in the English Premier League for the 2019-20 campaign.

"I don't know what it would cost but up until now the SPFL have said it's too expensive," Clark told BBC Scotland.

"I think we need to be very careful. A number of countries have it already, others are going to introduce it.

"Scottish football could be regarded as something of a backwater and backward in its thinking if we don't introduce VAR.

"What's being looked at is a comparison to other countries of a similar standing, similar size of league, similar crowds to say if they can afford it why can't we?"

The top divisions in Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Turkey and Portugal all deploy VAR, along with Italy, Germany, Spain and France. The major leagues in the USA, Australia and the Republic of Korea also use it for every game.

"If it's going to help get decisions right, the referees will be pleased," said Clark.

"I wasn't sold on it at the World Cup. I still think there were times when the right decision wasn't arrived at but the majority of decisions that went to VAR came out correct.

"From a selfish point of view, it's very important for our referees in terms of European appointments. If VAR is being widely used at the highest levels, then they are going to miss out."

Another former referee, Hugh Dallas, says VAR is "a must" for Scotland but cautions that it will not happen overnight.

"We're already having seminars with our top refs to make sure they are ready," he told BBC Scotland. "There's a lot of training to be done and technology to be put in place.

"IFAB [International Football Association Board] have a protocol where you run it for so long offline, out of the public eye. It's not something you can introduce in three months. Scotland would be starting from scratch.

"Anything that can help the referee is important. But it won't solve all the problems because it is only for red cards, mistaken identity, penalty area incidents, offsides etc.

"But, for me, it's definitely the way ahead."