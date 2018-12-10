Kieran Sadlier: Doncaster Rovers sign ex-West Ham striker on 18-month contract

Kieran Sadlier scored 16 goals for Cork City in 2018 to finish the League of Ireland Premier Division's second top scorer

Doncaster Rovers have signed striker Kieran Sadlier following his departure from 2018 League of Ireland Premier Division runners-up Cork City.

The former West Ham United apprentice has signed an 18-month contract, subject to international clearance.

Sadlier, who left Cork when the League of Ireland season ended in October, is scheduled to formally complete his move to League One side Rovers on 1 January.

"I've done well over the past 18 months in Ireland," said 24-year-old Sadlier.

"It means a lot to have signed. I'm really looking forward to joining Doncaster."

Sussex-born Sadlier played for St Mirren, Peterborough United, where he first worked under Doncaster boss Grant McCann, and Halifax Town before moving into Irish football with Sligo Rovers in 2016. He then moved to Cork, who helped to win the LOI title in 2017.

"Grant has seen that I've been doing well and tracked my progress," he said. "We've been talking for a while."

Doncaster are currently sixth in League One, six points off an automatic promotion place.

