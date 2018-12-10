Motherwell: Andy Rose to return to MLS in January with Vancouver Whitecaps

Andy Rose was previously in the MLS with the Seattle Sounders

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose will return to the MLS in January with a move to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Australia-born United States resident has been offered the chance of employment before his green card expires.

Even though he will reside in Canada, his contract will be held by the league in the USA.

"I'm extremely grateful to the club for supporting me," the 28-year-old told the Motherwell website.

"I've had such an amazing time at Fir Park and I want to thank everyone at the football club for making me feel welcome from day one.

"From the fans, to the staff, to the boys in the dressing room, it's been an unforgettable experience for me and my family."

The former Seattle Sounders midfielder has made over 50 appearances for Motherwell since joining last year, playing a key part in their run to both the League Cup final and Scottish Cup final.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson added: "We had a gentlemen's agreement with Andy when he signed his new deal that if an opportunity presented itself back near his home and family, we would allow him to go and do it.

"Andy has been a superb professional during his time at Motherwell and I have no doubts he'll give everything in the last six games before departing for North America."