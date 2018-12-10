Raheem Sterling told Gary Neville about abuse concerns in 2016

Gary Neville coached Raheem Sterling with England at Euro 2016

Former England coach Gary Neville says Manchester City's Raheem Sterling came to him for help after what he felt were "vicious" attacks during Euro 2016.

Sterling, 24, posted on Instagram on Sunday saying newspapers are helping to "fuel racism" by the ways in which they portray young black footballers.

Sterling was allegedly racially abused during City's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea.

"The abuse he received, particularly in the media beyond that tournament, I've not seen it before," said Neville.

Neville, working on the England coaching staff at the time, recalled Sterling visiting him a few days before England's last-16 defeat by Iceland at the Euros in France two years ago.

"Pre-tournament he was getting battered, so much stick," the ex-Manchester United defender said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"We were aware of that and it continued into the tournament and to the stadiums - there were boos and groans.

"It takes a lot for a player to see a coach, he walked in and started to download on me. 'Why is this happening? Why is this bring accepted?'

"He accepted he'd be criticised as a player but felt it was so vicious he didn't know what to do about it."

Sterling received heavy criticism for his performances at Euro 2016, in a tournament that ended in the embarrassment of defeat to minnows Iceland and manager Roy Hodgson losing his job.

He was among England players booed off at half-time during a group match against Wales - and was substituted at the interval - and signed off an Instagram message following the team's exit with #TheHatedOne.

There were reports of concerns for Sterling from within the England camp at the time, and Neville says "there was a tonal difference to the attacks he was getting" during the tournament.

"As a coach - being honest - I didn't know how to deal with it," he said. "I went into protection mode, coach mode - 'Raheem you're a great player and we love you to bits'.

"I tried to patch him up, but you were never dealing with the underlying issue and maybe you couldn't. Maybe I brushed it aside a little bit.

"He was willing to stand up and play but he's been carrying this for years. I've known about this for years and was it happening before that even? To perform the way he has done is a miracle almost."