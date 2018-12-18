Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen19:45Dundee
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Dundee

Aberdeen's Gary Mackay-Steven celebrates against Dundee
Gary Mackay-Steven scored Aberdeen's winner against Dundee in August

  • Aberdeen have won 10 games in a row against Dundee and are unbeaten in 13 meetings since a Scottish Cup loss in November 2014
  • Dundee have lost on their last five visits to Pittodrie and have not won in 11 games there since a 2-1 win in May 2004.
  • The Dee have scored six goals in those 11 visits to Pittodrie without a win
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past 19 top-flight games against Dundee, winning 14, since a 0-1 defeat in December 2004.
  • Aberdeen have won five, and lost one, of their past six league games at the Pittodrie Stadium, including three clean sheets.
  • Dundee have only won two of their 17 Scottish Premiership games this season - equal worst with St Mirren.
  • Kenny Miller has scored in each of his last five appearances - seven in total - in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee.

Tuesday 18th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17104339142534
2Kilmarnock18104428181034
3Celtic16103336102633
4Aberdeen179352218430
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian177552819926
9Motherwell175391827-918
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11Dundee1723121436-229
12St Mirren1823131336-239
View full Scottish Premiership table

