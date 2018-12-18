Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Dundee
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen live on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland MW and follow text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Aberdeen have won 10 games in a row against Dundee and are unbeaten in 13 meetings since a Scottish Cup loss in November 2014
- Dundee have lost on their last five visits to Pittodrie and have not won in 11 games there since a 2-1 win in May 2004.
- The Dee have scored six goals in those 11 visits to Pittodrie without a win
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past 19 top-flight games against Dundee, winning 14, since a 0-1 defeat in December 2004.
- Aberdeen have won five, and lost one, of their past six league games at the Pittodrie Stadium, including three clean sheets.
- Dundee have only won two of their 17 Scottish Premiership games this season - equal worst with St Mirren.
- Kenny Miller has scored in each of his last five appearances - seven in total - in the Scottish Premiership for Dundee.