Middlesbrough v Burton Albion: Braithwaite to play in Carabao Cup quarter-final

TEAM NEWS

Striker Martin Braithwaite will feature in Middlesbrough's Carabao Cup quarter-final with Burton Albion on Tuesday.

Braithwaite was left out of the Boro squad for Saturday's defeat by QPR and has been linked with a move away.

Liam Boyce (thigh), Scott Fraser (groin) and David Templeton (shoulder) are all doubts for Burton after picking up injuries at the weekend.

Kyle McFadzean, who missed the defeat by Fleetwood on Saturday, is also a doubt with a hip injury.

Burton had never previously gone past the third round in the League Cup in their nine years in the competition since becoming a Football League club.

"I still can't quite believe Burton Albion are in the last eight of a major cup competition," manager Nigel Clough told BBC Radio Derby.

"We haven't had too much opportunity to create history. The draw could have been kinder. It is a tough one but it is winnable.

"I can't help thinking how good it would be if we could get one step further."

