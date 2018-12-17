Leicester v Man City: Sergio Aguero & Kevin de Bruyne could play after injuries
-
- From the section League Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne could both feature for holders Manchester City at Leicester in their Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday.
Aguero has not played since 27 November because of a groin injury. De Bruyne returned from knee injury on Saturday but has not started since 1 November.
Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell remains out with injury while striker Jamie Vardy could be rested after returning at the weekend.
Centre-back Jonny Evans is suspended.
City are currently a point behind leaders Liverpool in the Premier League but manager Pep Guardiola maintained he would rather his side were still in the League Cup than be knocked out and have to play fewer games, like Liverpool who went out in the third round.
"I cannot imagine going into a game thinking, 'oh, it will be better to lose because then we'll have more time to rest'," Guardiola said.
"I have never thought in that way.
"That is the only way a club like Manchester City, who 10 years ago were not in this position, can grow up, and get better and better.
"And that's what we have to do."
City forward Riyad Mahrez could feature against Leicester for the first time since he left the club where he won the Premier League title for £60m.
"He played and scored a lot for Leicester City," Leicester manager Claude Puel said.
"It will be good to see Riyad again, he gave his best for the club. I hope he is on the bench, though!"
MATCH FACTS
- Leicester have been eliminated from all four of their previous League Cup meetings with Manchester City, including a penalty shootout defeat in this round last season.
- Manchester City have gone on to win the League Cup the last two times they've faced Leicester in the League Cup - knocking them out at the quarter-final stage in both 2013-14 and 2017-18.
- This is only the second time Leicester have faced the holders of the League Cup, with the Foxes losing 4-3 against Chelsea in the 2007-08 campaign.
- Leicester are looking to reach the League Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1999-00, when they went on to win the competition.
- Manchester City haven't been eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the League Cup since 2007-08, when they lost to eventual winners Spurs. They've progressed the last five times they've reached this stage.
- Leicester are yet to concede a goal in this season's League Cup.
- Leicester's last two League Cup games have been decided on penalties - only Liverpool and Stoke in 2015-16 and Cardiff in 2011-12 have had three games go to penalties in a single edition of the competition.
- Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in seven goals in his nine League Cup matches with Leicester and Man City combined (4 goals, 3 assists).