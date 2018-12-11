Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Arsenal, Southampton, Hearts, Hibs, Burnley, Solanke, Davis

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers have been given the green light to bring Steven Davis back to Ibrox in January after Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl saying he will not stand in the way of the 34-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder, who is free to speak to other clubs on his 34th birthday on New Year's Day, leaving without a transfer fee. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers will have to fight off strong Premier League interest to sign Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke on loan in Janury, with Brighton & Hove Albion, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Leicester City all monitoring the 21-year-old's situation. (Daily Express)

Rangers are tracking Gillingham striker Tom Eaves, currently top scorer in England's League One with 13 goals, ahead of the January transfer window, but Championship clubs Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers are also keen on the 26-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Hibernian, who have been monitoring the progress of Tom Eaves, could have competition from Rangers to sign the 26-year-old Gillingham striker, who is considering his options with his contract up in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic, who on the lookout for a full back with Mikael Lustig and Cristian Gamboa's contract both set to expire, have taken 19-year-old American Manny Perez, who currently plays for North Carolina State University, on trial. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, whose distribution has been criticised in the past, had a 100% pass completion rate during the 5-1 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday. (The Herald)

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi, the 22-year-old who has become a regular for Unai Emery's revitalised Gunners this season, has revealed he could have signed for Celtic as a teenager. (Daily Record)

Central defender Jimmy Dunne, the 21-year-old who has returned to Burnley for treatment on an ankle ligament injury, has revealed he wants to return to Hearts even though he is unlikely to recover before his loan spell ends in January. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone centre-half Joe Shaughnessy, whose contract expires next summer, says he wants to commit his future to the Perth club now that manager Tommy Wright has extended his own deal. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes his side's current lack of a cutting edge is a direct result of being unable to afford the goalscorers he identified and tried to sign this summer. (The Scotsman)

Villarreal have sacked Javier Calleja after the Yellow Submarines sunk to another defeat at the weekend, meaning all three of Rangers' Europa League group rivals have now axed their head coaches during this campaign. (Daily Record)

Former St Mirren manager Tony Fitzpatrick has revealed how he used a bogus scouting report to get his players fired up for a 1-0 win over Stirling Albion in 1998 that prevented the Paisley club dropping to the Second Division and suffering a financial meltdown. (The Scotsman)

Former Celtic and Motherwell striker Scott McDonald has turned down the chance to return to playing after being offered deals by Scottish Championship clubs Partick Thistle and Falkirk, with the 35-year-old preferring to concentrate on his media work. (Scottish Sun, print edition)