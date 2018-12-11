Richard Money: Hartlepool appoint ex-Walsall and Cambridge boss as manager

Richard Money has led both Luton Town and Cambridge United to the National League play-offs, achieving promotion with the latter

National League side Hartlepool United have appointed 63-year-old Richard Money as their new manager.

Money led Cambridge United back into the Football League in 2014 and has also managed Luton Town and Solihull Moors at National League level.

Hartlepool sacked previous boss Matthew Bates, 31, on 28 November after a run of six straight defeats.

"Richard's record at this level speaks for itself," said Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh.

"He has regularly reached the play-offs and has been promoted from the division, as well as enjoying success in the FA Trophy.

"He brings the knowledge and experience we need to come to terms with the task of finding a way of competing in the National League, as well as an ability to assist us in building for the long-term."

Money also guided Walsall to the League Two title in 2007 and won the FA Trophy with Cambridge in 2014.

He was briefly in charge of Newcastle United's academy after leaving Walsall, having appeared for Liverpool, Fulham and Scunthorpe United during his playing career.

Money's most recent spell in management, however, lasted only 26 days at Solihull last year.

Details of his contract with Hartlepool have not been disclosed by the club.