Paul Jewell: Swindon appoint former Wigan boss as director of football

Paul Jewell's most recent managerial job was with Ipswich Town in 2011-12

Swindon Town have appointed former Bradford City and Wigan manager Paul Jewell as director of football.

The 54-year-old was assistant manager to Robins boss Richie Wellens at Oldham Athletic last season.

Jewell will oversee the club's recruitment, working closely with chief scout Ben Chorley and will also assist with general football operations.

Wellens said: "He brings his expertise but also his contacts in the game. He's been there and done it at every level."

Swindon have won three of Wellens' four League Two games in charge to climb to 10th in League Two, but were beaten 1-0 at home by non-league Woking in the FA Cup second round earlier this month.