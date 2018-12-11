European Under-21 Championship 2021: Wales drawn with Germany in qualifying

Germany won the Uefa Under-21 Championship for the second time in 2017

Wales are in the same qualifying group for the 2021 European Under-21 Championship as 2017 winners Germany and Belgium.

England, who lost to Germany in the 2017 semi-finals, have Austria and Turkey as their strongest opponents.

Croatia, the Czech Republic and Greece are all seeded higher than Scotland in their group while Northern Ireland's opponents include Denmark and Romania.

The Republic of Ireland's group features Italy, Sweden and Iceland.

Qualifying runs from March 2019 to October 2020, with the 2021 Under-21 Championship finals to be hosted by Hungary and Slovenia.

The 2019 tournament is being held in Italy and San Marino, with England the only home nation to qualify after being placed in a qualifying group which also contained Scotland.

Full qualifying draw

Group 1: Italy, Sweden, Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia, Luxembourg.

Group 2: France, Slovakia, Switzerland, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein.

Group 3: England, Austria, Turkey, Kosovo, Albania, Andorra.

Group 4: Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Scotland, Lithuania, San Marino.

Group 5: Serbia, Poland, Russia, Bulgaria, Latvia, Estonia.

Group 6: Spain, Israel, Montenegro, Macedonia, Kazakhstan, Faroe Islands.

Group 7: Portugal, Netherlands, Norway, Belarus, Cyprus, Gibraltar.

Group 8: Denmark, Romania, Ukraine, Finland, Northern Ireland, Malta.

Group 9: Germany, Belgium, Wales, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Moldova.