NI League Cup: Goalkeeper Niall Morgan available for Dungannon Swifts' semi-final

Morgan made a number of saves in the penalty shootout as Dungannon Swifts defeated Cliftonville in the League Cup quarter-final last month

Goalkeeper Niall Morgan is available to play for Dungannon Swifts in Tuesday's League Cup semi-final against Linfield.

Morgan, who re-joined the Swifts for a five game stint last month, was an integral part of Tyrone's run to the All-Ireland final earlier this year.

As agreed, he returned his attentions to Gaelic football at the beginning of December.

Red Hands manager Mickey Harte has given the keeper permission to play in the semi-final.

With regular starter Alex Moore unable to play against his parent club and Stuart Addis still injured, the Swifts were facing the prospect of taking on Linfield without a senior goalkeeper.

Morgan made a number of penalty saves during Dungannon's shootout win over Cliftonville in last month's quarter-final, ensuring that Kris Lindsay's side are still in with a chance of retaining the trophy that they won last year.

Crusaders host league leaders Ballymena United at Seaview in the other last four tie.