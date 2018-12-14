Welsh Premier & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 14 December

Bala Town v New Saints: 19:45 GMT; Fourth-placed Bala are three points behind New Saints, who have one win in their last five league games but have never lost to the Lakesiders in the Welsh Premier. Their last meeting in September ended 0-0 at Park Hall.

Caernarfon Town v Aberystwyth Town: 19:45 GMT: Aberystwyth boss Nev Powell has been named November's manager of the month with his side unbeaten in their last seven league games and are fifth in the table while Caernarfon, unbeaten in their last three games, are just outside the top six in seventh spot. November's reverse fixture at Park Avenue ended goalless.

Cardiff Met v Llanelli: 19:45 GMT: Cardiff Met, who are eighth, won 2-0 at Llanelli in October but the Students have not won in their last six league games. A win and a draw in their last two games mean Llanelli are off the bottom of the table but they were knocked out of the Welsh Cup last weekend by Llangefni.

Carmarthen Town v Barry Town: 19:45 GMT: Barry are a point behind leaders Connah's Quay and won 1-0 at Carmarthen in September. Carmarthen are five points clear of the relegation zone and are unbeaten in their last two games.

Cefn Druids v Connah's Quay Nomads: 19:45 GMT: Leaders Nomads have not lost in their last four league games and face a Cefn Druids side who are ninth in the table, having drawn four of their last six games. Andy Morrison's side came from behind to beat Druids 3-1 at Deeside Stadium earlier in the season.

Saturday, 15 December

Newtown v Llandudno: 19:30 GMT: Newtown remain unbeaten at home this season while bottom of the table Llandudno have not won in 10 games - their last league win was in September. When the side met at Maesdu Park in August, the game finished 0-0.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 15 December

Harrow Borough v Merthyr Town: 15:00 GMT

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 15 December

Colwyn Bay v Atherton Collieries: 15:00 GMT