Wrexham are likely to make changes for Saturday's FA Trophy first round against National League North side Boston United.

The game will be the first meeting between the sides since Wrexham beat Boston on the final day of the 2006-07 season.

Wrexham's 3-1 win in May 2007 secured Football League survival at the expense of Boston.

Wrexham won the FA Trophy in 2013 and were runners-up in 2015.

Boston were beaten finalists in 1985.