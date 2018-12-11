St Mirren: Danny Mullen and Kyle Magennis ruled out until new year

Kyle Magennis and Danny Mullen were substituted against Hibs last week

St Mirren's Danny Mullen and Kyle Magennis will be sidelined through injury until after the January winter break in the Scottish Premiership.

Midfielder Magennis and forward Mullen were both taken off during last week's 2-2 draw with Hibernian.

Manager Oran Kearney told the Paisley Daily Express that Magennis had a hamstring tear that will rule him out "for months rather than weeks".

Mullen needs a foot operation that will keep him out for six to eight weeks.

The 23-year-old has scored twice in 19 appearances this season, 13 of them starts, while 20-year-old Magennis has made nine starts and three off the bench.