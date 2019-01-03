FA Cup third round: How to follow the action on BBC Sport

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Best goals from FA Cup second round

The FA Cup third round takes place this weekend - and BBC Sport has it all covered on television, radio and online.

League Two Newport County host Premier League Leicester City on Sunday, a match you can watch live on BBC One and online at 16:30 GMT.

The all-Premier League tie between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool on Monday will also be shown live on BBC One and online at 19:45.

The draw for the fourth round will follow the tie at Molineux and will also be shown live.

Twenty-two matches take place on Saturday, with the all-Premier League tie between Bournemouth and Brighton one of seven starting at 12:30.

There are 10 games kicking-off at 15:00, including holders Chelsea against Nottingham Forest. Five ties follow at 17:30, including League One side Blackpool against record 13-time winners Arsenal.

You can watch highlights of the 15:00 games on the BBC Sport website and app from 17:15, and the best of the other goals shortly after they have appeared on the BBC FA Cup live page.

Highlights of every other match will also be available shortly after the final whistle.

Eight more matches will be played on Sunday, including Manchester City against Rotherham United, while the BBC Sport website has text coverage of Friday's tie between League Two side Tranmere Rovers and Tottenham (19:45).

There is plenty of other FA Cup action on the BBC across the weekend.

On Saturday, Dan Walker will present Football Focus on BBC One at 12:00, live from League One Accrington Stanley before their tie with Championship side Ipswich. He will be joined by former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson and ex-Arsenal and England player Alex Scott.

BBC Radio 5 live and local radio will feature extensive coverage of the FA Cup third-round ties.

Meanwhile, Jason Mohammad will present an FA Cup Final Score on Saturday (16:30) and he will be joined by ex-Everton player Leon Osman. The programme can also be watched on the Red Button, BBC Sport website, mobile, tablet and connected TV from 14:30.

On Saturday and Sunday there is a Match of the Day FA Cup highlights show on BBC One (22:30).

Gabby Logan will present the programme on Saturday, in the company of former West Ham defender Matthew Upson and ex-Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin, while Manish Bhasin will be in the host-seat on Sunday, with former Everton player Kevin Kilbane and Alex Scott alongside.

Gary Lineker will present the live games from Newport on Sunday and Wolves on Monday. He will be joined at both games by ex-England captain Alan Shearer and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.