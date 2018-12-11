Steve Dale becomes new Bury owner as Stewart Day steps down

There has been a change of ownership at Gigg Lane

Bury have announced Steve Dale as the club's new owner.

Businessman Dale has taken over as chairman of the League Two club from Stewart Day, who has been at the helm since May 2013.

Dale has appointed Matt McCarthy as a director and the current board have all resigned from their positions.

However, Glenn Thomas has been asked to remain as interim vice-chairman and Karl Evans will stay as chief executive at Gigg Lane.

"I'm delighted to have taken over this historic club," Dale told the Shakers' website.

"My initial plan is to establish Bury as a stable and self-sufficient League One side."

Day added: "It is with a heavy heart that I have taken the decision to step down from my role.

"I have a young family that deserve my attention, so the time is right. "