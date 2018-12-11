Valencia v Manchester United

Eric Bailly played 90 minutes against Arsenal recently - the first time he had completed a full Premier League match since August

Defender Eric Bailly can fight through a difficult spell at Manchester United and become "very important", says Valencia boss Marcelino.

Bailly, 24, could feature in United's final Champions League group game in Spain after returning to training.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who was managed by Marcelino at Villarreal before his £30m move to United in 2016, has struggled for games this season.

"I feel his youth will help him through these hard times," Marcelino said.

Bailly has only made four Premier League starts this season and, after being substituted in the 19th minute against Newcastle in October, was not picked again by United manager Jose Mourinho for two months.

He was ruled out of recent matches against Southampton and Fulham because of injury, while he also missed a large portion of last season with an ankle injury.

"I was so lucky to have Eric as a footballer, as a player," Marcelino said. "He's an extraordinary player and an extraordinary person.

"I'm so sorry for his injuries, because I know his performances are conditioned by this. I know he is having a hard time and suffering when trying to have a stable rhythm in the team.

"I wish nothing but the best for him and he will be very important for United.

"I think he's playing really well for United when he plays, but because of his injuries he's not getting the luck he deserves."

Bailly's return a timely boost?

While Bailly is back in contention for Wednesday's trip to the Mestalla, four United defenders missed training on Tuesday morning.

Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian were all absent, along with forward Anthony Martial, who has a side strain.

Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof has already been ruled out through injury.

The Red Devils have qualified for the last 16 and could finish top of their group if Juventus fail to beat Swiss side Young Boys in Turin.

Eric Bailly (centre) trained with his United team-mates on Tuesday before the squad flew to Valencia

