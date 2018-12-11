Valencia v Manchester United

Champions League - Group H
Defender Eric Bailly can fight through a difficult spell at Manchester United and become "very important", says Valencia boss Marcelino.

Bailly, 24, could feature in United's final Champions League group game in Spain after returning to training.

The Ivory Coast centre-back, who was managed by Marcelino at Villarreal before his £30m move to United in 2016, has struggled for games this season.

"I feel his youth will help him through these hard times," Marcelino said.

Bailly has only made four Premier League starts this season and, after being substituted in the 19th minute against Newcastle in October, was not picked again by United manager Jose Mourinho for two months.

He was ruled out of recent matches against Southampton and Fulham because of injury, while he also missed a large portion of last season with an ankle injury.

"I was so lucky to have Eric as a footballer, as a player," Marcelino said. "He's an extraordinary player and an extraordinary person.

"I'm so sorry for his injuries, because I know his performances are conditioned by this. I know he is having a hard time and suffering when trying to have a stable rhythm in the team.

"I wish nothing but the best for him and he will be very important for United.

"I think he's playing really well for United when he plays, but because of his injuries he's not getting the luck he deserves."

Bailly's return a timely boost?

While Bailly is back in contention for Wednesday's trip to the Mestalla, four United defenders missed training on Tuesday morning.

Chris Smalling, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian were all absent, along with forward Anthony Martial, who has a side strain.

Sweden centre-back Victor Lindelof has already been ruled out through injury.

The Red Devils have qualified for the last 16 and could finish top of their group if Juventus fail to beat Swiss side Young Boys in Turin.

Eric Bailly
Eric Bailly (centre) trained with his United team-mates on Tuesday before the squad flew to Valencia

Omens good for United? - the stats

  • Valencia and Manchester United are meeting for the eighth time in the Champions League - with the English club never having lost (winning twice and drawing five).
  • The past six competitive meetings between the sides have seen just five goals scored.
  • The reverse fixture ended 0-0 at Old Trafford.
  • If United fail to score at the Mestalla, it will be the first time since 2008-09 against Villarreal that they have failed to score both home and away against a group stage opponent.
  • Valencia have lost four of their past six Champions League home games, winning the other two, having not lost any of their previous nine games before this run.
  • United's 1-0 victory against Young Boys in their last game was the 17th time Jose Mourinho has won by that scoreline in the Champions League - only Carlo Ancelotti (24) and Sir Alex Ferguson (21) have done so more often.
  • Valencia have failed to score in six of their past eight games in the Champions League.
  • United are looking to win all three of their away games in the group stages for the first time since 2010-11.
  • Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 60% of Manchester United's away goals in the Champions League this season, with two goals and one assist in their five goals.

