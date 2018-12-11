Hearts: Steven Naismith says performances will improve again

Hearts beat Motherwell on Saturday for their first win in eight matches

Hearts can rediscover the form that had them top of the Premiership, according to striker Steven Naismith.

The Tynecastle club beat Motherwell on Saturday for their first win in eight after leading the table 10 games in.

Naismith, as well as John Souttar and Uche Ikpeazu, remain out injured, with captain Christophe Berra having recently returned.

"It's about building groups of games and getting good performances," Naismith said.

"We have shown over the first three or four months of the season that we are capable of doing that.

"You would hope with more competition for places, the performances rise again."

Naismith limped off with a knee injury in the League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic on October 28.

And the 32-year-old confirmed he could make his comeback from knee surgery over the festive period, after his manager Craig Levein said he may return to face Aberdeen on December 22.

"I'm at the late stage of the rehab and I feel good," he said.

"We have hit every target along the way and it's more a case of finishing that off and having some good training and then I'll be available.

"I know we spoke about the Aberdeen game but I'll not tempt fate, I'll just get my head down and work hard."