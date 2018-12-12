Rapid Vienna v Rangers: It's more of a 50-50 match - Steven Gerrard

Rangers beat Rapid Vienna 3-1 at Ibrox in September

Steven Gerrard says the must-win nature of Rangers' Europa League visit to Rapid Vienna suits his team.

Victory in Austria will guarantee progress to the knockout stage, while the hosts need just a point.

The Ibrox side picked up their only Group G win against Rapid at Ibrox back in September.

"We believe Rapid will come out and attack us and we're expecting a positive performance with a vocal fan base behind them," said Gerrard.

"We don't expect them to sit deep and contain and look to spoil like (we've faced) in the last two matches. This game will suit us.

"It's more of a 50-50 match. We have major respect for the opposition. Like ourselves, Rapid were the underdogs to progress and it's a fantastic game for both teams."

Domestically, Rapid trail leaders Salzburg by 25 points just 17 games into their Bundesliga campaign but they are the only side to have gathered two wins in a tight group littered with draws.

Rangers have endured their own frustrations of late, picking up just one point from league games against Aberdeen and Dundee.

"The last two performances, I don't think we've shown the true Rangers, nor the standards we've set since the start of the season," added Gerrard, who is without the injured Ryan Kent and the suspended Daniel Candeias.

'Rangers are under more pressure'

Head coach Dietmar Kuhbauer took the reigns at Rapid in the days before the Ibrox meeting on match day two.

And he believes his players are in a better place physically than that night where they shipped two late goals in a 3-1 loss.

"It'll be physical but we are prepared for that," he said. "We have to be ready from the first minute, me as the coach, I don't have to motivate, the players know they can achieve something special and I think that is enough motivation.

"The physical condition is better, we can see that, we're scoring winning goals in the last minute. It's important to be able to play for the whole 90 minutes which we couldn't do at Ibrox.

"To play for one point would be dangerous. We must impose our own game. I think Rangers are under more pressure as they have to win."

With the pitch at the Allianz Stadion badly rutted, Rangers were denied the chance to train on it but Gerrard said: "I don't see it as a big problem.

"I think it's a sensible decision because having looked at the pitch it does look quite wet. For both teams it's sensible to keep it in the best shape it can be because it's going to be a huge match.

"The pitch won't change. It is what it is and we have to go out there and give it our best shot."

