Celtic v Red Bull Salzburg: We've been getting better and better - Rodgers

Odsonne Edouard scored after two minutes in Salzburg but the home side came back to win

Celtic go into their final Europa League group game against Salzburg with "great confidence and belief", says manager Brendan Rodgers.

A draw at home to the Austrians would guarantee progress to the round of 32.

Celtic have won both of their previous matches in Glasgow, against Rosenborg and RB Leipzig, but Salzburg have yet to drop a point in their five outings.

"We've been getting better and better in each game and domestically we are playing at a high level," said Rodgers.

"It was important for us to arrive at the last game with it all in our own hands.

"We know it's going to be really tough against a top-class side. But we get the chance to show the great confidence and belief we've had from virtually just after the game when we played them."

Celtic scored after two minutes in Salzburg on 4 October but the hosts responded strongly in the second half to prevail 3-1.

Rodgers' side have lost just once in 13 matches since then, winning the League Cup and returning to the top of the Scottish Premiership with a 5-1 victory over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

If Salzburg, Europa League semi-finalists last season, make it six wins from six, RB Leipzig will pip Celtic to second place with a home win against Rosenborg, who have lost all of their games so far.

Rodgers said playing for a draw was "unworkable", adding: "Our intent is always to go and win.

"It is always dangerous to go in thinking you only need a point, especially for us, a team that really play a pressure game.

"If we play to the level we've been playing at, we have the chance to make it. The players have been magnificent in dealing with pressure in my time here. The guys are experienced now and they'll be ready."

Leigh Griffiths is missing as the striker receives professional help to deal with "ongoing issues".

Central defender Dedryck Boyata remains out with a hamstring injury but left-back Kieran Tierney is available after missing the win over Kilmarnock.

Having comfortably wrapped up the group Salzburg are in no mood to take it easy in Glasgow, with boss Marco Rose saying: "We will give everything.

"We want to be part of a great game. We are happy to be here, but we also want to show that we are rightfully here."

