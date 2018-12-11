Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Maciej Rybus.
FC Schalke 04 v Lokomotiv Moscow
Line-ups
Schalke
- 1Fährmann
- 17Stambouli
- 29Naldo
- 5Nastasic
- 28Schöpf
- 39GollerBooked at 45minsSubstituted forHaritat 59'minutes
- 6Mascarell
- 8SerdarBooked at 27mins
- 3MendylSubstituted forBabaat 16'minutes
- 11Konoplyanka
- 23TeuchertSubstituted forKutucuat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2McKennie
- 14Baba
- 15Kutucu
- 18Caligiuri
- 25Harit
- 26Sané
- 35Nübel
Lokomotiv Moscow
- 1Alvim Marinato
- 20Ignatjev
- 33Kvirkvelia
- 5HöwedesBooked at 65mins
- 31Rybus
- 27DenisovBooked at 45mins
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 6Barinov
- 7Krychowiak
- 8Farfán
- 24Macedo LopesSubstituted forAn Miranchukat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Idowu
- 9Smolov
- 11An Miranchuk
- 17Mykhalyk
- 67Tugarev
- 77Kochenkov
- 96Zhemaletdinov
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Ahmed Kutucu replaces Cedric Teuchert.
Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Maciej Rybus.
Attempt saved. Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Booking
Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cedric Teuchert (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Benedikt Höwedes (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Foul by Suat Serdar (FC Schalke 04).
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Suat Serdar.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Omar Mascarell tries a through ball, but Cedric Teuchert is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Amine Harit replaces Benjamin Goller.
Hand ball by Omar Mascarell (FC Schalke 04).
Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Attempt missed. Solomon Kvirkvelia (Lokomotiv Moscow) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Lokomotiv Moscow. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
Attempt saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Anton Miranchuk.
Attempt missed. Abdul Rahman Baba (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Naldo (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Anton Miranchuk.
Attempt missed. Cedric Teuchert (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Yevhen Konoplyanka with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dimitri Barinov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksey Miranchuk.
Attempt blocked. Benjamin Goller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04).
Vladislav Ignatjev (Lokomotiv Moscow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Guilherme.
Attempt saved. Yevhen Konoplyanka (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Abdul Rahman Baba.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Abdul Rahman Baba tries a through ball, but Naldo is caught offside.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Vladislav Ignatjev.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Schalke 04 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Lokomotiv Moscow. Anton Miranchuk replaces Éder.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, Lokomotiv Moscow 0.
Attempt missed. Igor Denisov (Lokomotiv Moscow) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Dimitri Barinov.
Booking
Benjamin Goller (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Benjamin Goller (FC Schalke 04).