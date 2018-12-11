Champions League - Group D
Galatasaray2FC Porto3

Galatasaray v FC Porto

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 2Ferreira Filho
  • 3Pereira Roque
  • 43Kabak
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 15DonkSubstituted forOnyekuruat 45'minutes
  • 89Feghouli
  • 25Reges
  • 17B Ndiaye
  • 7Mendes Rodrigues
  • 9Derdiyok

Substitutes

  • 5Calik
  • 8Inan
  • 13Cipe
  • 14Linnes
  • 19Bayram
  • 21Onyekuru
  • 88Celik

FC Porto

  • 1Casillas
  • 2Pereira
  • 28Felipe
  • 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
  • 13Telles
  • 27Oliveira
  • 22Danilo
  • 16Herrera
  • 7Santos Fortes
  • 11Marega
  • 20LópezSubstituted forPereiraat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Awaziem
  • 6Almeida Costa
  • 8Brahimi
  • 10Torres
  • 18de Oliveira Moraes
  • 21Pereira
  • 26Vaná
Referee:
Aleksey Kulbakov

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamFC Porto
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home16
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Sérgio Oliveira.

Attempt blocked. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henry Onyekuru.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Felipe (FC Porto) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuto Nagatomo.

Penalty missed! Still Galatasaray 2, FC Porto 3. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

Penalty Galatasaray. Garry Rodrigues draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Maxi Pereira (FC Porto) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Galatasaray 2, FC Porto 3. Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Garry Rodrigues.

Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye following a set piece situation.

Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hernâni (FC Porto).

Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).

Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray).

Hernâni (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maicon following a corner.

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.

Goal!

Goal! Galatasaray 1, FC Porto 3. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hernâni.

Attempt missed. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Feghouli.

Maicon (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).

Foul by Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray).

Héctor Herrera (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Maxi Pereira (FC Porto).

Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Maicon.

Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye.

Offside, Galatasaray. Maicon tries a through ball, but Garry Rodrigues is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eren Derdiyok.

Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).

Substitution

Substitution, Galatasaray. Henry Onyekuru replaces Ryan Donk.

Second Half

Second Half begins Galatasaray 1, FC Porto 2.

Half Time

First Half ends, Galatasaray 1, FC Porto 2.

Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).

Ryan Donk (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).

Foul by Ryan Donk (Galatasaray).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid540196312
2B Dortmund531182610
3Club Brugge51226515
4Monaco5014212-101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona5410134913
2Tottenham521289-17
3Inter Milan521256-17
4PSV Eindhoven5014512-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli52307439
2PSG522113858
3Liverpool52038716
4Red Star Belgrade5113413-94

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke62315419
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6114411-74

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories