Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Sérgio Oliveira.
Galatasaray v FC Porto
Line-ups
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 3Pereira Roque
- 43Kabak
- 55Nagatomo
- 15DonkSubstituted forOnyekuruat 45'minutes
- 89Feghouli
- 25Reges
- 17B Ndiaye
- 7Mendes Rodrigues
- 9Derdiyok
Substitutes
- 5Calik
- 8Inan
- 13Cipe
- 14Linnes
- 19Bayram
- 21Onyekuru
- 88Celik
FC Porto
- 1Casillas
- 2Pereira
- 28Felipe
- 4Monteiro Pinto Leite
- 13Telles
- 27Oliveira
- 22Danilo
- 16Herrera
- 7Santos Fortes
- 11Marega
- 20LópezSubstituted forPereiraat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Awaziem
- 6Almeida Costa
- 8Brahimi
- 10Torres
- 18de Oliveira Moraes
- 21Pereira
- 26Vaná
- Referee:
- Aleksey Kulbakov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henry Onyekuru.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Felipe (FC Porto) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Yuto Nagatomo.
Penalty missed! Still Galatasaray 2, FC Porto 3. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
Penalty Galatasaray. Garry Rodrigues draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Maxi Pereira (FC Porto) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Galatasaray 2, FC Porto 3. Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Garry Rodrigues.
Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye following a set piece situation.
Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hernâni (FC Porto).
Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).
Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray).
Hernâni (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Maicon following a corner.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Danilo Pereira.
Goal!
Goal! Galatasaray 1, FC Porto 3. Sérgio Oliveira (FC Porto) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hernâni.
Attempt missed. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sofiane Feghouli.
Maicon (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Marega (FC Porto).
Foul by Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray).
Héctor Herrera (FC Porto) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Maxi Pereira (FC Porto).
Corner, FC Porto. Conceded by Maicon.
Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Badou Ndiaye.
Offside, Galatasaray. Maicon tries a through ball, but Garry Rodrigues is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Garry Rodrigues (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eren Derdiyok.
Eren Derdiyok (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).
Substitution
Substitution, Galatasaray. Henry Onyekuru replaces Ryan Donk.
Second Half
Second Half begins Galatasaray 1, FC Porto 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Galatasaray 1, FC Porto 2.
Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).
Ryan Donk (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo Pereira (FC Porto).
Foul by Ryan Donk (Galatasaray).