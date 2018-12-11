Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 6de Vrij
- 37Skriniar
- 18Asamoah
- 20Valero
- 77Brozovic
- 87Candreva
- 16Politano
- 44Perisic
- 9Icardi
Substitutes
- 2Vrsaljko
- 10Martínez
- 11Keita
- 13Ranocchia
- 14Nainggolan
- 23Miranda
- 27Padelli
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 20Sainsbury
- 4Viergever
- 6Angelino
- 18Rosario
- 8Hendrix
- 11Lozano
- 25Gutiérrez
- 17Bergwijn
- 9de Jong
Substitutes
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 3Behich
- 7Pereiro
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 16Rigo
- 32Sadilek
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer