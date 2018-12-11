Champions League - Group B
Inter Milan20:00PSV Eindhoven
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza, Italy

Inter Milan v PSV Eindhoven

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 18Asamoah
  • 20Valero
  • 77Brozovic
  • 87Candreva
  • 16Politano
  • 44Perisic
  • 9Icardi

Substitutes

  • 2Vrsaljko
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Keita
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 14Nainggolan
  • 23Miranda
  • 27Padelli

PSV Eindhoven

  • 1Zoet
  • 22Dumfries
  • 20Sainsbury
  • 4Viergever
  • 6Angelino
  • 18Rosario
  • 8Hendrix
  • 11Lozano
  • 25Gutiérrez
  • 17Bergwijn
  • 9de Jong

Substitutes

  • 2Isimat-Mirin
  • 3Behich
  • 7Pereiro
  • 13Room
  • 14Malen
  • 16Rigo
  • 32Sadilek
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid540196312
2B Dortmund531182610
3Club Brugge51226515
4Monaco5014212-101

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona5410134913
2Tottenham521289-17
3Inter Milan521256-17
4PSV Eindhoven5014512-71

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli52307439
2PSG522113858
3Liverpool52038716
4Red Star Belgrade5113413-94

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke62315419
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6114411-74

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
