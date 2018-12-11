Champions League - Group A
Club Brugge0Atl Madrid0

Club Brugge v Atlético Madrid

Line-ups

Club Brugge

  • 22Horvath
  • 5Poulain
  • 44Mechele
  • 24Denswil
  • 25Vormer
  • 6S Amrabat
  • 18Nakamba
  • 20Vanaken
  • 89Ngonge
  • 7Wesley
  • 80Openda

Substitutes

  • 1Letica
  • 4Peres Petroni
  • 15Mitrovic
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 26Rits
  • 35Decarli
  • 93Fadiga

Atl Madrid

  • 13Oblak
  • 4Arias
  • 2Godín
  • 35Montero
  • 8Saúl
  • 11Lemar
  • 14Hernández
  • 5Partey
  • 6Koke
  • 7Griezmann
  • 18Gelson Martins

Substitutes

  • 1Adán
  • 3Filipe Luís
  • 9N Kalinic
  • 10Correa
  • 23Machín Pérez
  • 43Moya
  • 47Muñoz
Referee:
Davide Massa

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BruggeAway TeamAtl Madrid
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Stefano Denswil.

Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a cross.

Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.

Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Attempt blocked. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Arias.

Attempt missed. Lois Openda (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marvelous Nakamba with a cross.

Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge).

Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Francisco Montero.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid641196313
2B Dortmund632182611
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6024212-102

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101441016
2Inter Milan622256-18
3Tottenham6213810-27
4PSV Eindhoven6024512-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli624074310
2PSG623113859
3Liverpool62138717
4Red Star Belgrade6123413-95

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories