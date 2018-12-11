Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Stefano Denswil.
Club Brugge v Atlético Madrid
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Club Brugge
- 22Horvath
- 5Poulain
- 44Mechele
- 24Denswil
- 25Vormer
- 6S Amrabat
- 18Nakamba
- 20Vanaken
- 89Ngonge
- 7Wesley
- 80Openda
Substitutes
- 1Letica
- 4Peres Petroni
- 15Mitrovic
- 16Schrijvers
- 26Rits
- 35Decarli
- 93Fadiga
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 4Arias
- 2Godín
- 35Montero
- 8Saúl
- 11Lemar
- 14Hernández
- 5Partey
- 6Koke
- 7Griezmann
- 18Gelson Martins
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 3Filipe Luís
- 9N Kalinic
- 10Correa
- 23Machín Pérez
- 43Moya
- 47Muñoz
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a cross.
Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Koke.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.
Attempt blocked. Koke (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Santiago Arias.
Attempt missed. Lois Openda (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marvelous Nakamba with a cross.
Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Club Brugge).
Thomas Lemar (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Francisco Montero.
Kick Off
First Half begins.