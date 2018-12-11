Champions League - Group A
Monaco0B Dortmund0

Monaco v Borussia Dortmund

Line-ups

Monaco

  • 16Benaglio
  • 46Biancone
  • 25Glik
  • 32Badiashile Mukinayi
  • 24Raggi
  • 15Aït Bennasser
  • 39Henrichs
  • 8Tielemans
  • 42Massengo
  • 36Diop
  • 9Falcao

Substitutes

  • 3Barreca
  • 5Jemerson
  • 21Serrano
  • 34Sylla
  • 40Badiashile
  • 41Gouano
  • 45Thuram-Ulien

B Dortmund

  • 35Hitz
  • 5Hakimi
  • 36Toprak
  • 4Diallo
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 33Weigl
  • 19Dahoud
  • 22Pulisic
  • 10Götze
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 20Philipp

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 9Alcácer
  • 15Toljan
  • 16Akanji
  • 17Gómez Martín
  • 27Wolf
  • 32Burnic
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamMonacoAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Sofiane Diop (Monaco).

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi.

Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund).

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Giulian Biancone (Monaco).

Attempt missed. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid641196313
2B Dortmund632182611
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6024212-102

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101441016
2Inter Milan622256-18
3Tottenham6213810-27
4PSV Eindhoven6024512-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli624074310
2PSG623113859
3Liverpool62138717
4Red Star Belgrade6123413-95

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories