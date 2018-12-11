Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Mahmoud Dahoud tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Monaco v Borussia Dortmund
-
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
Monaco
- 16Benaglio
- 46Biancone
- 25Glik
- 32Badiashile Mukinayi
- 24Raggi
- 15Aït Bennasser
- 39Henrichs
- 8Tielemans
- 42Massengo
- 36Diop
- 9Falcao
Substitutes
- 3Barreca
- 5Jemerson
- 21Serrano
- 34Sylla
- 40Badiashile
- 41Gouano
- 45Thuram-Ulien
B Dortmund
- 35Hitz
- 5Hakimi
- 36Toprak
- 4Diallo
- 29Schmelzer
- 33Weigl
- 19Dahoud
- 22Pulisic
- 10Götze
- 13Guerreiro
- 20Philipp
Substitutes
- 1Bürki
- 9Alcácer
- 15Toljan
- 16Akanji
- 17Gómez Martín
- 27Wolf
- 32Burnic
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
Home TeamMonacoAway TeamB Dortmund
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Live Text
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sofiane Diop (Monaco).
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Benoit Badiashile Mukinayi.
Foul by Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund).
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Giulian Biancone (Monaco).
Attempt missed. Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Maximilian Philipp.
Kick Off
First Half begins.