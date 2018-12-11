Goal! Crvena Zvezda 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.
Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint Germain
Line-ups
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 77Gobeljic
- 30Stojkovic
- 5Degenek
- 23Rodic
- 29Jovancic
- 20Causic
- 31Ben Nabouhane
- 17Marin
- 21Simic
- 9Pavkov
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 3Jovicic
- 11Ebecilio
- 15Babic
- 28Joveljic
- 33Jevtovic
- 99Boakye
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Bernat
- 11Di María
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 10Neymar
- 9Cavani
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 12Meunier
- 13Alves da Silva
- 16Areola
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 23Draxler
- 25Rabiot
- 27Diaby
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamPSG
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda).
Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Pavkov tries a through ball, but Veljko Simic is caught offside.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Gianluigi Buffon tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Borjan tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben is caught offside.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Milos Degenek.
Kick Off
First Half begins.