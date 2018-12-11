Champions League - Group C
Red Star Belgrade0PSG1

Red Star Belgrade v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 77Gobeljic
  • 30Stojkovic
  • 5Degenek
  • 23Rodic
  • 29Jovancic
  • 20Causic
  • 31Ben Nabouhane
  • 17Marin
  • 21Simic
  • 9Pavkov

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 3Jovicic
  • 11Ebecilio
  • 15Babic
  • 28Joveljic
  • 33Jevtovic
  • 99Boakye

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Kehrer
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14Bernat
  • 11Di María
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6Verratti
  • 10Neymar
  • 9Cavani
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 12Meunier
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 16Areola
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 23Draxler
  • 25Rabiot
  • 27Diaby
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Crvena Zvezda 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé following a fast break.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Milan Pavkov (Crvena Zvezda).

Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Pavkov tries a through ball, but Veljko Simic is caught offside.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Gianluigi Buffon tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Borjan tries a through ball, but El Fardou Ben is caught offside.

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Neymar tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Milos Degenek.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid641196313
2B Dortmund632182611
3Club Brugge61326516
4Monaco6024212-102

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona65101441016
2Inter Milan622256-18
3Tottenham6213810-27
4PSV Eindhoven6024512-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli624074310
2PSG623113859
3Liverpool62138717
4Red Star Belgrade6123413-95

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Porto6510156916
2Schalke632164211
3Galatasaray611458-34
4Lokomotiv Moscow6105412-83

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich54101221013
2Ajax532082611
3Benfica5113511-64
4AEK Athens5005212-100

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City5311145910
2Lyon5140111017
3Shakhtar Donetsk5122715-85
4Hoffenheim50321012-23

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid54011221012
2Roma530210649
3Viktoria Plzen5113515-104
4CSKA Moscow511359-44

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus540182612
2Man Utd531162410
3Valencia512245-15
4Young Boys5014211-91
View full Champions League tables

