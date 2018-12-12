Liverpool & Spurs go through: How a dramatic Champions League night unfolded

It promised to be a nervy night for Liverpool and Tottenham fans

The task was clear for Tottenham and Liverpool. Well, sort of....

Tottenham knew they had to match Inter Milan's result to reach the Champions League last 16.

Liverpool knew they had to beat Napoli to stand any chance of doing the same.

Easier said than done. Especially when Spurs were playing Barcelona at the Nou Camp and Liverpool knew an away goal for the Serie A title challengers could prove fatal to their hopes.

Here - through the eyes of the clubs, pundits and you - is how the two English clubs negotiated tricky and tense European evenings to join Premier League rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the knockout phase...

60 mins before kick-off: Messi on Barca bench

Much of the pre-match chat had centred around Lionel Messi. With Barca already through as group winners, would the great man play?

Spurs' hopes were lifted when the home teamsheet revealed the Argentine superstar was on the bench - alongside Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal.

Luis Suarez? Already ruled out with an injury.

Chris Baldwin: No Messi, Alba, Busquets, Pique or Ter Stegen in Barca starting line up. Surely Spurs won't get a better chance than this?

Josh Slater: Luciano Spalletti won't be happy regarding that Barca line up but as a neutral it's very good indeed.

GG: Spurs 1-0 in the most boring game imaginable will do me just fine. But when do we ever do things routinely?!

7 mins: Barcelona 1-0 Tottenham (Dembele) - Spurs going out

Ah. Any optimism garnered from the Barca team news quickly disappeared.

Ousmane Dembele - owner of a World Cup winners' medal, a £135m price tag and jet heels - nicked the ball off young Spurs defender Kyle Walker-Peters on the halfway line and drove forward before sliding his shot under Hugo Lloris.

G?T: Good news for Tottenham is that Messi is on the bench. Bad news for Tottenham is that their defenders are on the pitch.

9 mins: Red Star Belgrade 0-1 PSG (Cavani) - Liverpool going out

Liverpool couldn't really rely on Red Star Belgrade, could they?

Once Paris St-Germain got off the mark it looked as though Liverpool, as expected, would have to do their own dirty work...

13 mins: Liverpool 0-0 Napoli - Should Van Dijk have gone?

Depending on your viewpoint Liverpool, or specifically Virgil van Dijk, may have got away with one when he slid in on Napoli's Dries Mertens.

Not everyone agree with ESPN journalist Ogden...

Richard Metcalfe: VVD just got a yellow card for winning the ball. I cannot believe my eyes. We may as well make football contactless, you cannot touch another player anymore. If anything he was the last man so should have been sent off if that was a foul.

13 mins: Inter 0-1 PSV (Lozano) - Tottenham going through

Hang on....

34 mins: Liverpool 1-0 Napoli (Salah) - Reds going through

Relief at Anfield! Mohamed Salah does what Mohamed Salah does... produce when it matters.

BBC chief football writer Phil McNulty at Anfield: Liverpool had been pushing Napoli further and further back and there was a sense the goal was coming. Fair for say Napoli keeper David Ospina did not cover himself in glory with the manner in which he was beaten at his near post - but not many people in here care.

Ieuan: When we need him the most Mo Salah comes up with the magic

40 mins: Red Star Belgrade 0-2 PSG (Neymar) - PSG through?

Meanwhile, Red Star continued to provide little resistance against PSG...

Half-time: Liverpool & Tottenham going through

So far so good for both Spurs and Liverpool.

Former Tottenham and England winger Chris Waddle: Give Napoli credit, they did not sit back and they went for it. They were unlucky with the goal but Liverpool's tempo has been brilliant and they have had more possession. I'm not sure how long both sides can keep it up for. Napoli still look a threat when they put three or four passes together.

63 mins: Barcelona 1-0 Tottenham - Enter Messi

Not what Spurs needed. With the visitors hanging on for their Champions League life, Barcelona bring on Messi....

Shortly after, Harry Kane misses two good chances to score as Spurs - knowing they can't afford to rely on PSV holding out - take the game to their hosts.

Josh Earl: Regardless of the changes Barca have made, their squad is still outstanding. Not many teams can go to the Nou Camp and perform as well have Spurs have, they've been excellent, they just need to take their chances. Problem is the world's 5th best player is on now.

73 mins: Inter 1-1 PSV (Icardi) - Tottenham going out

Ah.

Shortly after Icardi's goal, Spurs substitute Lucas Moura misses two glorious chances to level the tie in Spain.

Paul: And Inter equalise. Bye Spurs

Lotak: I always feared that Inter would draw and we'd lose.

74 mins: PSG regain control as Mane wastes chances

PSG seal the game and top spot in Group C. Meanwhile, at Anfield, Sadio Mane goes close before home fans' hearts are in their mouth as Insigne chips over from close range for the visitors.

South London rapper Loyle Carner is not impressed with Salah's strike partner

85 mins: Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham (Moura) - Tottenham going through

The substitute at the Nou Camp makes an incredible impact! No, not Messi - Lucas Moura!

Moments after seeing a header cleared off the line, the Brazilian fires in to put Spurs five minutes away from the last 16...

Rachel: That's it lads - wait till Messi comes on and THEN score!

Benjamin: Great assist by Kane there. Love that guy.

Paul: First thing Kane had done all night. Setting that goal up. Glad about it because watching both games, Inter Milan are a joke.

92 mins: Liverpool 1-0 Napoli - Alisson saves Liverpool

Liverpool are seconds away from victory. Napoli know a late goal will put them through at Liverpool's expense.

Napoli substitute Arkadiusz Milik has a golden chance in injury time with only Alisson. Anfield holds its breath...

That's why Liverpool paid £67m for the Brazilian keeper.

Full-time: Liverpool 1-0 Napoli, Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham - both sides through

Phew.