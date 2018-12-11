Aberdeen 3-2 Livingston: Match-winner Lewis Ferguson 'capable of big moments'

Lewis Ferguson was engulfed by euphoric team-mates after his dramatic late winner

Lewis Ferguson's late winner against Livingston showed he is "capable of big moments" and was "no more than Aberdeen deserved", said manager Derek McInnes.

The 19-year-old's injury-time overhead kick followed recent winners against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final and Kilmarnock in the Premiership.

The 3-2 victory lifted the Dons above Livingston into sixth place.

"To come up with the winner in the last minute tells you a lot about the boy and the team in general," McInnes said.

"I thought he was a bit tired in the game. But he battled away fantastically well. We were a man down in midfield because we wanted to get that extra body on the sides, so he and Graeme Shinnie were doing a lot of work with Stevie May dropping in.

"I'm disappointed that Stevie's not scored because then all of the front three would have had a goal. But he did everything but. It's a brilliant performance from us. It's fitting that we scored such a spectacular winner to get all three points.

"Livingston are a very fit team, but you saw the fitness of my team tonight. We went to the final whistle and got our just rewards."

The hosts led early on through Niall McGinn's opener but Livingston hit back to lead 2-1 at half-time with goals from Scott Pittman and Jack McMillan.

But the introduction of Connor McLennan for the second half turned the game Aberdeen's way, Sam Cosgrove steering home the 19-year-old's cross to level before Ferguson's dramatic winner.

"Connor gave us real natural width and had the discipline to hold his width, which really pleased me," added McInnes, whose side head to St Mirren on Saturday before three more successive home games over the festive period. "He produced some spectacular runs and crosses and shots."

'It is a sore one' - Holt

Livingston manager Gary Holt said defeat felt like a "kick in the teeth" after succumbing to Aberdeen's injury-time winner.

"I thought we battled hard but Aberdeen are a good side and put us under a lot of pressure," he told BBC Scotland. "They got a lot of balls into our box and that is something we will have to look at - I am not happy with that.

"I can't fault the players for effort and desire and determination but there are areas where we have to be braver and defensively better to stop crosses coming in.

"After the early setback, we were doing things right to come in 2-1 up at half-time. But we had to make the right decisions when we got control of the ball and I don't think we did enough of that in the second half.

"It is a sore one. No-one likes losing games like that but we have to learn from it and take it on the chin."

Livingston have just two days to recover before returning to Premiership action with a home game against Hearts on Friday.