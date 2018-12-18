Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Rangers
- Hibernian are unbeaten in their last three outings, while Rangers ended a run of three without a win by beating Hamilton Academical on Sunday.
- The sides played out a 5-5 draw the last time they met, in May, with Jamie Maclaren completing his hat-trick in stoppage time to rescue a point for the Edinburgh side.
- Hibernian have lost just one of their last 13 home games this season - a 0-1 defeat by St Johnstone in November.
- James Tavernier has provided seven assists in the Scottish Premiership so far this season (one every 205 minutes) - more than any other player.