Scottish Premiership
Hibernian19:45Rangers
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Rangers

Hibs' James Maclaren celebrates scoring against Rangers
James Maclaren completed a hat-trick in stoppage time as Hibs and Rangers drew 5-5 in May

  • Hibernian are unbeaten in their last three outings, while Rangers ended a run of three without a win by beating Hamilton Academical on Sunday.
  • The sides played out a 5-5 draw the last time they met, in May, with Jamie Maclaren completing his hat-trick in stoppage time to rescue a point for the Edinburgh side.
  • Hibernian have lost just one of their last 13 home games this season - a 0-1 defeat by St Johnstone in November.
  • James Tavernier has provided seven assists in the Scottish Premiership so far this season (one every 205 minutes) - more than any other player.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17104339142534
2Kilmarnock18104428181034
3Celtic16103336102633
4Aberdeen1810352619733
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian177552819926
9Motherwell175391827-918
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131540-259
View full Scottish Premiership table

