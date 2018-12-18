Scottish Premiership
Celtic19:45Motherwell
Venue: Celtic Park

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Motherwell

Tom Aldred and Ryan Christie
Motherwell and Celtic drew 1-1 at Fir Park earlier this month

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Live updates on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland MW and text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Celtic are unbeaten in 12 games against Motherwell since a 2-1 defeat in Glasgow on 19 December 2015, winning nine of them.
  • Motherwell have lost each of their past five trips to Celtic Park by an aggregate score line of 21-1.
  • Having lost to Hibernian on Sunday, Celtic are looking to avoid back-to-back Premiership defeats for the first time since March 2013.
  • Motherwell ended a run of three consecutive away defeats with a 2-1 victory at St Johnstone and will be looking to win back-to-back away Premiership games for the first time since October 2017.
  • Odsonne Edouard has scored six goals in six Premiership appearances at Celtic Park this season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers17104339142534
2Kilmarnock18104428181034
3Celtic16103336102633
4Aberdeen1810352719833
5Hearts189362324-130
6Livingston188462416828
7St Johnstone178452122-128
8Hibernian177552819926
9Motherwell175391827-918
10Hamilton1841131238-2613
11St Mirren1823131336-239
12Dundee1823131541-269
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Around Scottish sport