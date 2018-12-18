Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Motherwell
- Live updates on Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland MW and text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Celtic are unbeaten in 12 games against Motherwell since a 2-1 defeat in Glasgow on 19 December 2015, winning nine of them.
- Motherwell have lost each of their past five trips to Celtic Park by an aggregate score line of 21-1.
- Having lost to Hibernian on Sunday, Celtic are looking to avoid back-to-back Premiership defeats for the first time since March 2013.
- Motherwell ended a run of three consecutive away defeats with a 2-1 victory at St Johnstone and will be looking to win back-to-back away Premiership games for the first time since October 2017.
- Odsonne Edouard has scored six goals in six Premiership appearances at Celtic Park this season.