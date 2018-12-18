Chelsea v Bournemouth

Cesc Fabregas scored the winning goal to give Chelsea a 3-2 win over Derby County in the fourth round

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Olivier Giroud could be Chelsea's only attacking option for their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Bournemouth.

Alvaro Morata is out with a knee injury and Eden Hazard (foot) is a doubt, while midfielders Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Cesc Fabregas could feature.

Bournemouth are aiming to reach the last four of a major cup competition for the first time.

Captain Simon Francis (groin), striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) and defender Tyrone Mings (back) are all doubts.

Meanwhile, Lewis Cook, Adam Smith and Dan Gosling remain sidelined.

Chelsea beat the Cherries 2-1 at the same stage of this competition 12 months ago, but Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven league matches since their 2-1 fourth-round win over Norwich City.

However, boss Eddie Howe is hopeful of making some club history by beating a Blues side that are fourth in the Premier League.

He said: "It's well documented that we've never been in a major cup semi-final before, so what greater incentive can we have? We're very excited to try and make that happen.

"We have a massive hurdle to overcome, one I really want my players and staff to relish and try to rise to.

"It's a great game for us, we're very excited to be in the competition and trying to get to the semi-final."

Wilson has scored nine goals in 18 matches in all competitions for Bournemouth this season and also netted on his England debut against the United States last month.

Chelsea assistant boss Gianfranco Zola said many clubs would be interested in signing the 26-year-old.

"I'm sure there are a lot of players linked with us," said Zola. "Certainly Callum Wilson is doing well for his club and is of interest not only of us but for many.

"He's strong, fast, and he sees the goal. I like him because he's quick, but also strong in the air, which is a very important quality.

"But I don't want to go too much into it. He's doing very well. I'm pleased for him. He has a lot of qualities that can take him a long way."

Despite their poor run, Zola called Bournemouth "a dangerous team" and added: "They've gone far, even from last year. They keep improving.

"A very good coach and a good team. We know the game will have a lot of difficulties.

"With all respect we know our potential, we're getting better. We've had our bad spell, but we're coming strong from that. We approach the game with a lot of confidence."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won all three of their League Cup meetings with Bournemouth, including a 2-1 victory at this stage last season - Dan Gosling had equalised in the 90th minute for the Cherries but Alvaro Morata scored Chelsea's winner just 75 seconds later.

Chelsea

Chelsea are looking to reach the League Cup semi-finals in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2007-08.

Chelsea have won seven of their last eight home League Cup games (drew one), since a 2-0 defeat versus Swansea in the 2012-13 semi-final.

Chelsea have benefited from two own goals in the League Cup this season, more than any other side and accounting for 40% of their total goals scored (two of five).

Bournemouth