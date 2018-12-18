Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Eric Dier clashes with Shkodran Mustafi in the team's Premier League game earlier this month

Carabao Cup quarter-final: Arsenal v Tottenham Date: Wednesday 19 September Venue: Emirates Stadium Time: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin is out of the Carabao Cup meeting with Tottenham after picking up a calf injury in the Premier League defeat by Southampton.

Gunners boss Unai Emery is also without fellow full-back Sead Kolasinac, while centre-back Shkodran Mustafi's hamstring injury is being assessed.

Tottenham centre-back Juan Foyth is back in training after missing the last three games with a thigh problem.

Defender Davinson Sanchez is also in contention after a hamstring injury.

Paulo Gazzaniga is set to continue in goal for the visitors after featuring in their previous two League Cup wins this season, over Watford and West Ham.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos is available again after being banned for the defeat at St Mary's, and Emery admits Arsenal - who are also missing Rob Holding (knee) and Konstantinos Mavropanos through injury - need to tighten up at the back.

"We need to improve and concede less chances to the opposition," said the Spaniard.

"We are scoring a lot but we are also conceding a lot."

The teams met in a fractious Premier League encounter two weeks ago with the two sets of players confronting each other in Arsenal's 4-2 win at the Emirates.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino believes Tottenham are no longer fixated with their north London rivals however, and have their sights set on winning silverware instead.

"If you lose your focus, focus on another club, maybe you need to improve if you are to achieve the thing you are dreaming of," he said.

"Tottenham was a little way loose in focus and I think now the focus is to improve yourself, compete."

However club captain Hugo Lloris says Spurs' memories of their most recent defeat by Arsenal will spur them on.

"Maybe it's a good thing we lost the Premier League game a few weeks ago because it is more motivation for us," the Frenchman said.

Emery, meanwhile, has told his players to harness the special significance of the derby.

"I think football is emotion. In a derby, maybe this emotion is greater," he added

"When you win it's amazing, when you lose it's horrible.

"The emotion is not bad. I think showing our emotion, the players, the fans and me, is good. But every time we must respect them."