Scottish Gossip: Strachan, Rangers, Celtic, Europa League, Hearts, Hibs

Former Celtic and Scotland manager Gordon Strachan says playing for Rangers is "too much" for striker Alfredo Morelos. (Times - subscription required)

And Strachan says Celtic are "at least two years ahead of Rangers". (Herald - subscription required)

Rapid Vienna goalkeeper Richard Strebinger says Rangers counterpart Allan McGregor should not "play as a sweeper keeper on our ploughed field playing surface" when the sides meet at the Allianz Stadion in Thursday's Europa League meeting. (Sun)

Southampton midfielder Steven Davis is still capable of the form he previously showed at Rangers if he returns to Ibrox, says former team-mate Kevin Thomson. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths says he will be "doing well" if he gets "half as many" as the 35 European goals Henrik Larsson scored for the club, with Griffiths' current tally in Europe sitting at 13. (Scotsman)

Griffiths says a closer title race is bringing the best out in Celtic. (National)

Defender Filip Benkovic says Celtic will go for a win against Salzburg on Thursday evening despite only needing a draw to progress from Europa League Group G. (Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wants to see "a more regular return of goals" from Lewis Ferguson after his stoppage-time winner against Livingston on Tuesday evening. (Scotsman)

Hibernian are tracking Glenavon midfielder Mark Sykes. (Sun)

Hibs captain David Gray says the Easter Road side can provide Celtic with a stern test when the teams meet at Easter Road on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Hearts' on-loan Norwich City striker Steven Naismith says "there's a good chance" he will stay at Tynecastle beyond the end of the season. (Scotsman)

Celtic captain Scott Brown's future may become clearer on Wednesday when Western Melbourne, who want to sign the midfielder, find out if they have secured one of two proposed new franchise spots in Australia's A-League. (Daily Record)