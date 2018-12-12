FA Cup: Luke Young red card 'had massive effect' - Padraig Amond

Wrexham's Luke Young was shown a red card after 12 minutes of the replay against Newport

Newport County goalscorer Padraig Amond acknowledged the dismissal of Wrexham's Luke Young had a big impact on their FA Cup second round replay win.

County beat their Welsh rivals 4-0 at Rodney Parade and will now face Premier League Leicester City in the third round.

Wrexham played with 10 men for most of the game after Young was sent-off after a challenge with Mickey Demetriou.

"The sending off has had a massive effect on the game," Amond said.

"But we started the game well. We were on the front foot from the beginning.

"It's hard to say that we would have won the game definitely when there was 11 v 11 but once they went down to 10 men there was only going to be one winner."

"We were very ruthless in the second half."

Amond, Jamille Matt, Mark Carrington's own goal and Dan Butler secured County's victory and a place in the next round for County.

Amond said that they were looking forward to the tie against Leicester City but insisted their focus before the game on 6 January would be their League Two campaign.

"Until then it's right at the back of our minds and we're completely focused on MK Dons at the weekend and the Christmas period that's ahead of us," Amond added.

"It's a busy period for us.

"It's exciting times for the club but we'll look forward to the Leicester game around the 3 January or whenever the last league game before that is."

Wrexham interim manager Graham Barrow has said they may appeal midfielder Young's red card and felt it was Demetriou who should have been punished.

"I had a good view of it where I was and I've seen Young's legs from the tackle," Barrow said.

"He's gone down first for the ball and he's made contact with the ball and then for some unknown reason the other lad's come right over and finished up on the other side of Young.

"And I think that's what made the referee think that it's a red card. But I thought he was too quick with the card but that's life and you have to get on with it.

"We'll have to have a good look at it and see whether we can appeal it because I know who came off worse when I saw Youngy in the dressing room."

The National League side had held Newport to a goalless draw in the original tie and while Barrow was frustrated with the result, we is now focused on their push for promotion.

"The disappointing thing is that we looked quite comfortable while we had 11 v 11," Barrow added.

"I've told the lads we've got so much to play for with our league position. We can't let it sidetrack us in any way."