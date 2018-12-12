Graham Barrow: Interim boss expects new Wrexham manager within two weeks

Graham Barrow previously managed Chester City, Rochdale and Bury

Graham Barrow expects Wrexham will have a new manager in place before their next league game on 22 December.

Barrow has been in interim charge of the National League side after Sam Ricketts left to join Shrewsbury Town.

The ex-Wigan Athletic boss will oversee Saturday's FA Trophy tie against Boston but hopes a new manager will be in charge for the following weekend.

"We play Aldershot a week on Saturday and you'd like to think there will be somebody in by then," he said.

"It would have given them time to speak to people... so we'll just have to wait and see."

Former Wrexham defender Dennis Lawrence, who worked with Barrow as a coach at Wigan Athletic, is among bookmakers' favourites to replace Ricketts.

Lawrence is Trinidad and Tobago coach but has been told by his association that he cannot talk to Wrexham about the Racecourse vacancy.

Wrexham, who are currently fourth in the National League, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Newport County in a second-round replay on Tuesday.