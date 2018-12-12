Bolton Wanderers: Chairman Ken Anderson to personally pay wages

Bolton chairman Ken Anderson was part of a consortium which first took control of the club in March 2016

Bolton Wanderers chairman and majority stakeholder Ken Anderson is to personally fund outstanding wages owed by the Championship club.

Wanderers said an agreement reached with the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) to pay November's wages was not the "preferred route".

The Bolton News reports that the PFA has already pulled out of the agreement because of other financial concerns.

Payments will be made on Friday - 14 days late.

Wanderers said the latest delay was "caused" by exploring the option of assistance from the PFA, with an agreement first reached with the players' union on Friday, 7 December before it was revised and an initial statement was issued by the club on Monday.

The wage dispute at Bolton is not the first this season, with players going on strike and pre-season fixtures being cancelled because of similar issues last summer.

Financial problems have plagued the club in recent years, with the Trotters only avoiding administration in September after former owner Eddie Davies gave the club a £5m loan four days before he died.

In a statement, the club said it would not make any further comments about the late wages payments and would like "all attention turned towards" Saturday's home game against second-placed Leeds United.